Assam: Over 5kg tumour removed from female patient at Margherita hospital

Margherita, June 15: In a successful complex surgery, medical professionals removed a tumour weighing over 5 kg from a female patient in Assam’s Margherita on Friday.

According to sources, the patient visited Margherita Civil Hospital FRU last Monday after she complained of a stomach ache, and the doctors advised her to be admitted to the hospital for further examination.



After examination, the doctors confirmed that the woman had a tumour in her stomach.



The woman then underwent a complex surgery under the supervision of Dr. Sanath Kumar Dutta and Dr. SK Dubey on Friday and managed to remove the tumour weighing 5.279 kg from her stomach.



Furthermore, the doctors informed that it took around 3.5 hours for the medical team to carry out the complex surgery successfully.



The health condition of the patient is currently stable, the doctors informed.



The efforts of the doctors at FRU Hospital in Margherita have been lauded by the woman's family as well as the locals.

