Assam: Over 500 join BJP in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Mar 13: More than 500 people officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

The people joined the saffron party in the presence of PHE Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah in Hailakandi.

On the occasion, Jayanta said that the list of people who joined the party included established businessmen, retired government officials, including defence personnel, former Zilla Parishad, Anchalik and Gaon Panchayat members and members of other political parties. "They have come to BJP observing the astha, biswas and niti adarsha of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," Baruah said.

He hoped that the BJP will be enriched through joining these people.