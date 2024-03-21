Assam: Over 500 AIUDF, Congress leaders join BJP in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Mar 21: More than 500 members of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Congress Party, mostly belonging to the minority community, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today in the presence of Minister Pijush Hazarika at Town Hall in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Speaking on the occasion, water resources minister Hazarika confidently said that the BJP will again come to power for the third time in the centre. He said that they will break the record of the last forty years of elections in the forthcoming Lok Sabha poll. The Congress Party will be nowhere throughout the country, he asserted.

Expressing satisfaction over the joining of people from the minority community in BJP, Hazarika confidently said that the BJP candidate in Karimganj Lok Sabha, Kripanath Mallah, will get two lakh minority votes in this poll.

He announced that the BJP will win 11 seats in the state, but the number may increase. When asked about former BJP MLA Aminul Islam joining Congress, Hazarika said that this is not an issue and challenged Aminul to deny receiving two lakh rupees monthly salary as chairman of the minority commission after leaving the ruling party.

Hazarika further said that a medical college will be established in Hailakandi and that there will be 24 medical colleges in the state. He said that the Cachar Paper Mill had to be closed due to the corruption of earlier governments. Now a big industry will be established in the land of mill, Hazarika said.