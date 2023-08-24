Assam: Over 50 cattle heads rescued in Khetri

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Aug 24: As many as 53 cattle heads were rescued by the Assam Police from five separate vehicles in Assam’s Khetri on Thursday.
Furthermore, three persons were arrested in connection with the matter.
According to reports, the vehicles were on their way to Meghalaya from Nagaon but were intercepted at Khetri.
Further investigation over the matter is on.
