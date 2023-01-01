Assam: Over 400 women from Puthimari generates Rs 25 lakh income from farming

Tezpur, Jan 1: Over four hundred women in Puthimari area are setting an example of women empowerment by generating Rs 25 lakhs turnover in a single year by practising agricultural activities in nearly 1000 bighas of farm land. They are now targeting to double the income this year.

At a time when hundreds of people of the region are reeling under the problem of unemployment, the women folks of Puthimari area under Barchala LAC in Sonitpur District are generating in lakhs by practising agricultural activities and cultivating variety of crops in nearly 1000 bighas of land on the bank of river Brahmaputra and Gabharu.





Puthimari-Bapubheti area in Sonitpur District is one of the grasping areas in the field of agricultural activities that has played a major role in meeting the demand of vegetable market through organic produce. Maintaining its consistency, the rural educated women of this area have been role model for others who have been able to change common people’s mind-set over woman’s limitation in the society becoming a major attraction for all, including media as well as the agricultural department.



Organised under the banner of ‘Jaimati Farmers’ Company Limited’ the women have been cultivating variety of crops including mustard, potato, black-lentil and paddy among other seasoned green vegetables turning hectares of barren land into lush green fields. Along with other variety of crops, their fields are teeming with a rich growth of green vegetables like chillies, beans, peas, pumpkins, cabbage, cauliflower etc. which present a spectacular sight to one who visits the site.

One of the members of the farm Kamal Kumari Boro stated that their produce have been able to capture the market in the entire region. These women who have left no stone unturned to turn the area into a model agricultural hub are now being able to receive accolades from people after photos of their driving tractor and ploughing their crop lands has gone viral. These women who have been able to hit the headlines of many dailies are now becoming role model for the educated but unemployed youths. Considered as a ray of hope for all positive thinkers ‘Jaimati Farmers’ Company Limited’ within a short span of time have been able to prove that if dedicatedly and systematically practiced, one could earn an honest and handsome way of livelihood through agriculture.

“We started our venture a couple of years back with a collective approach of setting an example of doing something better skipping the much hyped attraction of going outside the state seeking employment. Over four hundred women of different villages under Puthimari, Bargaon and Pub-Bargaon under Bihaguri Development Block in Sonitpur District are honestly dealing with our practice resulting in Rs. 25 lac turnover in a single year. We started our mission in 2021 and we are happy, since through our work is being honoured. We can guarantee that if the new generation comes forward with the positive approach they will never face any depression for not having a job in their hand. Our lands are more fertile than other parts of the nation. This season (2022-2023) we are targeting to double our income and we are optimistic enough that as the department concerned is providing all sorts of facilities including seed, medicine, machinery etc.,” they said adding that this time they are cultivating potato in 100 bighas, mustard in 200 bighas, pumpkin in 150 bighas, peas in 50 bighas, black lentil in 200 bighas, ground nut in 100 bighas and Lentil (Masur) in 200 bighas of land in various locations on the bank of river Brahmaputra and it’s tributary River Gabharu.

These farming women have now become a role model for others thereby igniting an agricultural/green revolution in the area. They are of the opinion that as the state of Assam is an agro-based region having enough potential, women from other parts of the region too shall come forward to utilise the fertile land.

Hailing the agricultural department of Sonitpur district for their cooperation towards their work they also mentioned that they are facilitated under the various schemes like Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART).