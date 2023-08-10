Assam: Over 300 quit opposition, join BJP in Lakhipur

Silchar, Aug 10: In a major political development in Cachar district, as many as 336 persons from Congress and other political parties swapped to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lakhipur constituency on Wednesday.

Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai warmly greeted the newly joined persons into the BJP at a meeting held at the multipurpose community hall in Fulertal area of the constituency. Expressing happiness over the development, Rai said, "I am sure that these newly joined people from Congress and other parties will add on to the spree of development.



This move reflects the public's faith in the policies, beliefs, and ideology of the BJP Government, led by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and our honourable Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma ji. I urge everyone to carry the ideals of Seva, Samarpan and Gareeb Kalyan to the grassroots and serve the people, guided by the vision of honourable Prime Minister and Chief Minister."

Meanwhile BJP district president Bimolendu Roy has said on Thursday that the way hundreds of people from political parties are coming under the BJP umbrella shows that they value the commitment and performance of the BJP both at the centre and in the state. He informed that prior to Lakhipur, over 100 men from different opposition parties joined BJP in a tea garden in Udharbondh constituency and yet another contingent of people are likely to join the BJP in Lakhipur in the coming days.

