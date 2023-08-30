Assam: Over 15,000 people affected by flood water in Morigaon

Guwahati, Aug 30: The Morigaon district of Assam is currently reeling under flood water due to rise in water levels of Brahamaputra River.

According to reports, more than 15,000 people were affected by the floodwater due to continuous downpour.

It may be mentioned that several districts of Assam are currently dealing with flood water due incessant rainfall.

Furthermore, the Central Water Commission on Tuesday mentioned that the river Brahmaputra is currently flowing above the danger level mark at 49.87 metres.