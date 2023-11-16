Assam: Over 12 lakh farmers to receive Rs 2,000 under PM-Kisan scheme

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Nov 16: Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Wednesday informed that around 12.09 lakh farmers of the state will receive Rs. 2,000 each under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman (PM-Kisan) scheme.
The minister informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 15th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme during an event in Jharkhand following which the farmers of Assam will receive the amount in their bank accounts.
“Honoured to join the program through video conferencing from Guwahati. Under the 15th installment, over 8 crore farmers of the nation will receive a total of about ₹18,000 crore through DBT,” Bora posted on X.
It may be mentioned that PM-Kisan is a central sector scheme that became operational in December 2018.
