Assam: Orang National Park to remain closed for tourists from May 15

Guwahati, May 1:The Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve will remain closed for the visitors and tourists in the current 2024–25 tourism season.

The authorities of the park, in a statement issued, declared the closure of the Jeep and elephant safaris for visitors and tourists with effect from May 15, 2024.



It may be mentioned here that in each tourism season, the park is declared closed before the rainy days, as heavy rains and flooding during the monsoon season can put both tourists and animals in danger.



Numerous species of animals can be found in Orang National Park, such as tigers, Asian elephants, and Greater One-Horned Rhinos. Jeep and elephant safaris are the main tourist attractions that provide a rare chance to get up close and personal with these creatures in their own environments.

