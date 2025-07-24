Assam opposition raises red flag over China’s Medog dam; LoP writes to MEA

Guwahati, July 24: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to undertake urgent diplomatic engagement with China on the Medog Dam to ensure protection of the State’s rights over the Brahmaputra River’s water.

Saikia has written a letter to Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita in this regard.

“I write to you on behalf of the people of Assam to express our deep concern regarding the ongoing construction of the Medog (Motuo) Hydropower Project by the People s Republic of China on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) River near the Great Bend, close to the Indian border. This hydroelectric project, one of the world’s largest, potentially presents considerable implications for the ecological integrity, economic stability, and security of Assam and the other North Eastern states,” Saikia stated.

He added that the cumulative absence of these systems leaves Assam vulnerable to a sudden and large-scale release of water that may cause catastrophic floods, disruption of downstream ecology and fish migration, long-term reduction in flow during lean seasons, affecting agriculture, drinking water, and biodiversity, and increased geopolitical leverage for China in times of crisis.

To guarantee the safety and security of the North Eastern region, proactive diplomatic measures are of critical importance. A few key measures are proposed: (i) A binding bilateral agreement with China ensuring non-disruptive flow, ecological safeguards, and information-sharing (ii) A protocol for exchanging hydrological data with regional authorities in the North East (iii) A protocol for prior notice before any discharge of excess water from Chinese dams (iv) A multilateral collaborative platform addressing the shared Himalayan trans-boundary rivers of India, China, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, Saikia stated.

He pointed out that Assam has sustained considerable damage due to climate-change induced flooding, erosion, and habitat loss.

Upstream dam construction on the Brahmaputra River in China has significantly heightened these risks. We urge your strong leadership in diplomatic efforts to safeguard the hydrological rights and ecological integrity for the people of Assam. I trust the Ministry of External Affairs will treat this issue with the urgency and sensitivity it deserves, the senior Congress party leader stated in his letter to Margherita.





By

Staff Reporter







