Assam: Oppn Unity Forum demands CM’s resignation after attack on APCC chief

Guwahati, Jan 22: Following the attack on Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah, the Opposition Unity Forum in the state on Monday condemned the incident and demanded resignation from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for not being able to provide security.

Addressing a press conference at Dispur Press Club, Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi said that the attack on Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Bhupen Borah during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ has shamed the people of Assam.

Gogoi said, “If the attack was not done under the patronage of the chief minister, then he has failed to control the law and order situation.” He alleged that the chief minister is directly or indirectly involved in this attack.

“There is now a jungle rule in Assam, an undeclared state of emergency. It seems that the chief minister and home minister are involved in the attack on a senior Congress leader in broad daylight,” he added.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, said that the attack on Bhupen Borah is condemnable. He said, “This is not an attack on the Congress but on democracy and Indian culture.”

The Opposition Unity Forum demanded proper security in all subsequent events of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ and the resignation of the chief minister.

It may be mentioned that amidst the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, APCC president Bhupen Borah and one party worker sustained injuries after being allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district on Sunday.

According to sources, a group of miscreants, holding flags of BJP and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’, attacked the congress workers, including the APCC chief. During the attack, a party worker, Hridoy Das, sustained critical injuries while trying to save Bhupen Borah from the attackers. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, however, his present condition is said to be critical.

The Congress party claimed that the attackers were “paid gundas” sent by the chief minister of Assam and termed it “one of the worst incidents in the political history of Assam.”

The attack has been condemned by several political parties, including the National Congress Party (NCP), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist), among others.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Assam Police (DGP) released a resolution for the road event of the Indian National Congress (INC), wherein it stated, “participants of the road event are advised not to physically counter localised political protests at the event and leave the same to the deployed and/or accompanying police contingent.”

The resolution further stated the following: