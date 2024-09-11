Assam Oppn demands custodial safety for trading scams accused

Guwahati, Sept 11: Assam’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia has called for tight security for those accused in the unregulated trading investment scams.

Saikia’s plea to the Assam Police comes in light of incidents where accused individuals have reportedly died under suspicious circumstances when in custody.

Speaking to the press at Rajiv Bhawan on Wednesday, Saikia stressed on the need for "special steps" to ensure that those in custody remain safe while investigations are underway.

“We have witnessed a disturbing pattern where, despite being escorted by substantial police personnel, accused individuals die under mysterious or accidental circumstances. Such incidents are alarming and undermine the rule of law," Saikia said.

The Congressman also pointed to instances where such individuals reportedly drowned in ponds or were struck by lightning, often leading to official denial of extra-judicial killings.

He urged Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to implement thorough measures to secure the accused, preventing any such incidents before legal proceedings are completed.

“For the integrity of the legal process, it is crucial that the accused are protected and their rights upheld until the law has taken its course,” Saikia added.

The LoP’s call for heightened security coincides with ongoing judicial scrutiny over similar issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the discrepancies in how accused individuals are losing their lives in Assam, suggesting that these events do not align with “the rule of law”.

This follows a petition filed by Delhi-based advocate Arif Jwadder, which demanded an independent inquiry into alleged fake encounters by the Assam police.

Although the Gauhati High Court dismissed the petition, it highlighted a troubling trend of 80 encounters in the state since May 2021.

The scrutiny of custodial deaths and extra-judicial killings in Assam has intensified recently.

In August, the Hmar Women Association called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the deaths of three Hmar individuals, which they allege are linked to extra-judicial actions by the Assam Police on July 26.