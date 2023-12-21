Assam: One suspected linkman arrested in Jorhat grenade blast

Jorhat, Dec 21: In a significant development, one suspected linkman of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has been arrested on Thursday in connection with the grenade blast in Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to initial information, the suspected linkman, identified as Juman Bora, was arrested by Jorhat Police on suspicion of having connections with the grenade blast at Lichubari army camp.

Going through the social media handle of the suspected linkman, it was found he posted several write-ups against the police force.

It has also come to the fore that he was arrested earlier by Tinsukia Police.