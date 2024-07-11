Assam: One lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 cr seized in Karimganj

Guwahati, Jul 11: In a major drug bust, the Karimganj police seized one lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 crore and arrested two peddlers in connection with the matter.

The seizure took place during an anti-narcotics operation in the Gandharaj Bari area, in Karimganj district.



Based on specific inputs, the police intercepted a vehicle, where they successfully recovered the tablets.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Nazmul Hussain and Mutlib Ali.



Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, via the microblogging site 'X', lauded the efforts of the Assam police.





🚫SAY NO TO DRUGS🚫



Based on actionable intelligence, @karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State and recovered 1,00,000 YABA tablets from hidden chambers of the vehicle.



Two people have been apprehended



Good job @assampolice #AssamAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/Yo2VTiVy7k — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 11, 2024



