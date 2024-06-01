Assam: One killed in wild elephant attack in Nagaon

Raha, Jun 1:In an incident of human-elephant conflict, a teenage boy was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants at Kandoli near Kathitaloi in Nagaon on Saturday morning.

The deceased originally hails from Morigaon district, and he was a resident of Water Fly Orphan's shelter home at Rangalu, sources informed.



According to locals in the area, the deceased had been missing along with his friend since Friday night.



The authority of the orphan's shelter claimed that the victim and his friend fled from the shelter home on Friday night.



The friend of the deceased fortunately had a narrow escape from the attack, while the jumbos attacked the teenage boy instead.



Later, forest officials and police, on being informed, rushed to the spot and recovered the body from a forest.

