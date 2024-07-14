Assam: One injured in tiger attack in Nagaon

Raha, July 14: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, one person was critically injured in a tiger attack in Nagaon district on Sunday, police said.

According to sources, the incident took place at Puthimari in Juria, near the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, around 8 a.m. when the victim went to the paddy field for cultivation and a tiger approached him.

The individual, identified as Abdul Rejjak, survived the attack but sustained grievous injuries, following which he was admitted to the Nagaon Civil Hospital by the locals, police said.

According to the locals, they reached the paddy field after hearing the screams and forced the tiger to return to the forest.

Locals alleged that the forest department officials did not reach the spot following the incident.

“The injured person is now in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital,” a relative of the victim said.

It is suspected that the tiger ventured out of the sanctuary, possibly in search of food, due to the situation created by recent floods in the area, said a forest official.

The recent flood has submerged most parts of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and Tiger Reserve in Assam and the nearby areas, affecting a large number of animals, which has forced the wild animals to venture out.