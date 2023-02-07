Assam: One horned rhino found dead in Golaghat

Guwahati, Feb 7: On Monday evening, a one-horned rhinoceros that escaped the Kaziranga National Park in Assam was found dead in a paddy field near the Padumoni area.

According to reports, the rhino had been spotted in several locations of Golaghat district for a few days when some people discovered its body in a paddy field and promptly alerted the police and forest officials.

A team of Kaziranga forest officials and a veterinarian reached the spot and discovered the rhino's carcass. According to forest officials, the animal died due to shortage of food.

Notably, five days ago four people, including forest officials, were attacked by the same rhino.

Meanwhile MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party from Khumtai, Mrinal Saikia, tweeted about the dead rhino tagging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma where Sarma responding to Saikia's tweet stated that he will enquire into the matter.





The stray #rhino is most probably dead and I hold the insensitive crowd nd Golaghat Administration solely responsible for it.Forest Officials tried to save it from public atrocities but ⁦@GolaghatPolice⁩ did not co-operate.I demand punitive action.⁦@himantabiswa⁩ sir pic.twitter.com/Lc4fODbCcK — Mrinal Saikia (@Mrinal_MLA) February 6, 2023







