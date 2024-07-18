Assam: One held under bribery charges in Silchar

Guwahati, Jul 18:With the continuous effort to curb corruption in the state, the Sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, trapped a Patwari from Assam’s Silchar district under bribery charges on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Nurul Hoque Barbhuiya.



As per reports, Nurul was caught red-handed after he accepted a bribe in office in connection with the payment of compensation against land acquired for the construction of a road.



Earlier on July 15, Sub Inspector (SI) Fazail Haque of Fakirganj police station in Dhubri district was arrested on charges of bribery.



According to sources, sleuths of the anti-corruption team conducted a raid at the police station based on allegations that Haque had been demanding bribes for an extended period.





Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nurul Hoque Barbhuiya, Patwari, Sadar Circle,Cachar,Silchar after he accepted bribe in office in connection with payment of compensation against land acquired for construction of road.@CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @gpsinghips @surendrakr_ips — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 18, 2024



