Assam: One held under bribery charges in Silchar

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jul 18:With the continuous effort to curb corruption in the state, the Sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, trapped a Patwari from Assam’s Silchar district under bribery charges on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Nurul Hoque Barbhuiya.

As per reports, Nurul was caught red-handed after he accepted a bribe in office in connection with the payment of compensation against land acquired for the construction of a road.

Earlier on July 15, Sub Inspector (SI) Fazail Haque of Fakirganj police station in Dhubri district was arrested on charges of bribery.

According to sources, sleuths of the anti-corruption team conducted a raid at the police station based on allegations that Haque had been demanding bribes for an extended period.



