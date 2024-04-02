Assam: One held for stealing vehicle belonging to Sonitpur ADC

Sonitpur, April 2: The Assam Police nabbed a man on Monday night for stealing the departmental vehicle attached to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Sonitpur district.

Based on case number 148/2024, a team of police led by Officer-in-Charge of Tezpur Police Station Bhaskar Jyoti Bezbaruah and Sub-Inspector of Mahabhairav Police Station Rahul Bora nabbed the accused, identified as Shahidul Islam.

The police recovered the stolen car from Dimapur in Nagaland.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Bhaskar Jyoti Bezbaruah informed that the car was lifted on March 24 and the police nabbed the accused on April 1.