Assam: One dies in sweltering heat in Nagaon

Guwahati, Sep 5: As Assam continues to reel under an extreme heatwave, one person died in Nagaon due to the scorching heat.

The incident took place at Uriagaon bypass Chowk in Nagaon.

According to reports the person, identified as Sirajul Haque, lost consciousness due to the rising temperature while he was riding his bicycle.

Following the incident locals contacted 108 ambulance service, however, it did not arrive on time ultimately leading to the death of Sirajul.