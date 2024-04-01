Assam: One dead, two missing as boat capsizes in South Salmara-Mankachar district

Guwahati, Apr 1: A tragic incident unfolded in South Salmara-Mankachar district, Assam, where a four-year-old child died and two people were reported missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River on Sunday.

According to reports, the boat carrying several passengers embarked on a journey from Kokradanga Par Ghat in Hatshingimari to Nepur Alga.

Unfortunately, the boat found itself at the mercy of turbulent waters and a fierce storm.



The distressing news of the accident has sent shockwaves through the district.



Due to the darkness of nightfall, rescue operations were hampered; therefore, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) started their rescue operations on Monday.

