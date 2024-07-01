Assam: One dead, 10 injured in head-on collision in Nagaon

Raha, July 1: One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a head-on collision between a passenger and a private vehicle at Chamua Gaon Tiniali under Jajari police station in Nagaon on Sunday.

The accident took place on Nagaon-Morigaon road via Bebejia when an Ertiga car registration no. AS 01 RC 9855 collided head-on with the Maxximo bearing registration no. AS02 DC 5721, a police officer said.

The Ertiga car was heading towards Nagaon from Morigaon, while the passenger carrying the Maxximo vehicle was en route to Morigaon from Nagaon when the accident took place, the police added.

In the collision, a person identified as Tapash Roy (51), a resident of Bhuragaon in Morigaon district, died on the spot. While ten passengers sustained injuries, of which Amarjeet Gogoi (30), Nayanmoni Gogoi (26), Rekib Hussain (22), Sulema Khatun (24), and Tapan Roy (55) were said to be in critical condition.

The officer said that all the injured persons were taken to the Nagaon Civil Hospital for treatment.