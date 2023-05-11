Assam: One convicted under POCSO in Dhakuakhana

North Lakhimpur, May 11: Following a kidnapping and sexual assault case, one accused of Dhakuakhana has been convicted by a special judge of POCSO court on Wednesday and sentenced him to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs.3000 and in default to undergo another rigorous imprisonment for three months.

The case refers to special case No. 28/22 in connection with Dhakuakhana Police Station 30/22 in which the accused, identified as Munu Das, kidnapped a minor girl and kept her in different places of Lakhimpur district where he committed sexual assault during the stay with the victim.

The case was prosecuted by Adv. Madhab Chandra Gogoi, special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Lakhimpur .