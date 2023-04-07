84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: One arrested with Yaba tablets in South Salmara

By Correspondent
Dhubri, April 7: BSF troops of BOP Sahapara 45 BN BSF apprehended one alleged narcotic smuggler with 600 Nos Yaba Tablets worth Rs.3 lakhs from a village named College Nagar in Assam's South Salamara district on Thursday evening.

It was informed that the consignment was meant to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh. The apprehended smuggler and seized items were handed over to the police for further legal action.

Correspondent


