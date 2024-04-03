Assam: One arrested with live ammunition in Dhubri

Dhubri, Apr 3: A joint operation conducted by the Sapatgram Police Station, Nayahat Police Outpost, and Bilasipara Police on Tuesday led to the recovery of a pistol and ammunition and the arrest of a notorious miscreant in the Dhemdhema area under the jurisdiction of the Sapatgram Police Station of Dhubri District.

During the operation, police seized five rounds of live ammunition, including a 7.65 mm pistol, from the miscreant.



The accused, identified as Hafiz Uddin Sheikh, is a resident of Fakiragram within the Bodoland Territorial Region Area under Kokrajhar district.



Additionally, a Santro vehicle bearing the registration number AS 16D 9138, believed to be used by a gang of miscreants, was also seized.



The police are currently intensifying their efforts to apprehend several other members believed to be involved in the gang of miscreants. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.











