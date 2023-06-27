Assam: One arrested after firing incident in Nagaon

Guwahati, Jun 27: Following a firing incident that took place in Assam’s Nagaon district a person identified as Inamul Hassan was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the matter.

The accused was arrested from Ham-Ak Rural College of Education. It may be mentioned that two youths on a two wheeler opened fire at Hafizur Rahman a businessman and a coordinator of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan-Aushadhi Yojana, when he was on his way to his home.

Following the incident both the miscreants escaped from the scene leaving Hafizur seriously injured.

It may be noted that three accused identified as Inamul, Hyder and Ikramul, took Rs 3 lakh from Hafizur in the name of providing certificate from an institute.

Later when Hafizur came to know that the institute was fake he demanded his money back which later lead to this firing incident.

Meanwhile, the victim Hafizur is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.