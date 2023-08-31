Assam oncologist honoured with Ramon Magsaysay Award

Cachar, August 31: In what could be called a major reason for elation, noted oncologist and director of Cachar Cancer Hospital Society Silchar, Padma Shri Dr R Ravi Kannan has been honoured with the 2023 Ramon Magsaysay Award as Hero for Holistic Healthcare.

Sharing his happiness with The Assam Tribune on Thursday after receiving the honour, Dr Kannan said,"This recognition belongs to everyone who contributed to the growth of the cancer hospital. We are planning to stretch the treatment facilities to the nook and corner of Barak Valley."

He further added that with regards to the infrastructure and machinery at the hospital, a lot of work is still let to be done.

Linac facility has already started while the nuclear medicine will soon be available. Human resources mobilization is the need of the hour, Dr Kannan asserted.

It may be mentioned that Dr Kannan is the only awardee from India this year and would be honoured with the award later this year.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award is an annual award established to perpetuate former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay's example of integrity in governance, courageous service to the people, and pragmatic idealism within a democratic society.

The prize was established in April 1957 by the trustees of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund based in New York City with the concurrence of the Philippine government. It is often called the “Nobel Prize of Asia”.