Assam on track to become million-dollar economy: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 1: Kicking off the new year with optimism and vision, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, outlined a series of transformative initiatives and celebrated the state’s achievements in 2024. Highlighting development, governance, and welfare, he said, “Our vision is to make Assam a beacon of progress, where every citizen benefits from inclusive growth and modern infrastructure.”

Key Announcements for 2025

The Chief Minister launched a zero-cost insurance scheme for government employees in collaboration with SBI and UBI. Under this scheme, families of state employees can claim Rs10 lakh for natural deaths and up to Rs1 crore for accidental deaths. “This initiative ensures that our employees and their families feel financially secure, no matter what happens,” he remarked.

He also introduced Swagata Swatirtha, an online portal to streamline transfer processes for third and fourth-grade employees. The portal will allow employees to select up to five district preferences, eliminating the need for manual interventions. “We want to end the days when employees had to knock on doors for transfers,” Sarma said, emphasising on transparency of the automated system.

Another major highlight was a women empowerment scheme, aimed at supporting 30 lakh women with tiered financial aid. Women will receive ₹10,000 in the first year, ₹25,000 in the second (half funded by banks), and ₹50,000 in the third. “This initiative will economically empower women and pave the way for self-sufficiency,” Sarma said.

Achievements in 2024

Reflecting on 2024, the Chief Minister noted several key achievements:

Economic Growth: Assam’s GSDP rose to ₹6.43 lakh crore in 2024, with an ambitious target of ₹7.12 lakh crore for 2025. “We are well on track to making Assam a million-dollar economy,” he said

Crime Reduction: The state reported a 62% reduction in crime, with only 40,000 cases registered in 2024 compared to 1.3 lakh in 2020.

Tourism Boom: Assam welcomed over 75 lakh tourists, including 23,000 foreigners. Kaziranga National Park, especially after visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President Droupadi Murmu, emerged as a key attraction.

The Chief Minister also highlighted cultural milestones, including Assamese being granted classical language status, marking the culmination of years of struggle. “This recognition is a proud moment for Assam and our linguistic heritage,” he said.

Infrastructure & Industry

One of the major achievements was the initiation of the Tata Semiconductor Facility, which is expected to create 30,000 direct and indirect jobs. Scheduled for completion by 2025, the project places Assam at the forefront of Industry 4.0. On infrastructure, the state constructed 1,236 bridges from 2021 to 2024. Announcing upcoming projects, the Chief Minister stressed on the ₹12,000 crore tunnel between Numaligarh and Gohpur and a ₹32,000 crore expressway that will cut travel time to Silchar to five hours. Other upcoming projects include a 32-km elevated corridor in Kaziranga and the construction of Swahid Kanaklata University, which will focus on futuristic subjects such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and AR.

Governance & Social Welfare

Despite the Lok Sabha Model Code of Conduct, the state government conducted 33 cabinet meetings in 2024 and implemented numerous welfare schemes, he said. Under Mission Basundhara 1 and 2, the government resolved several land disputes and announced the launch of Mission Basundhara 3. Chief Minister Sarma also praised the success of the Arunodoi Scheme, which, he claimed has evolved into a comprehensive poverty alleviation model and inspired similar initiatives across India

“In 2025, we aim to continue this momentum by focusing on inclusive growth and welfare,” Sarma said, concluding the press meet with a vision.