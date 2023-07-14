Assam on high alert; Bhutan to release excess water from Kurichhu dam

Guwahati, July 14: Assam government issued an alert in districts bordering Bhutan after the neighbouring country informed that it would release excess water from the Kurichhu hyderopower dam on Friday.

Informing the citizens, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “The Royal Government of Bhutan has informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manas rivers.”

Western Assam districts like Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, Nalbari and Baksa are situated in the downstream areas and bear the brunt of water released from hydropower dams and heavy rains on the upper reaches of Bhutan.

The alert increased the worries of the administrations in the districts bordering Bhutan as the Beki River was already flowing above the danger level and inundated several villages on Thursday.