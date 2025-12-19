Assam on high alert as Bangladesh-based Jihadi groups eye inroads

Guwahati, Dec 19: Dealing with Jihadi activities needs continuous efforts from police and security agencies, and the forces cannot lower their guard.

Security sources told The Assam Tribune that Bangladesh-based jihadi groups, including JMB and Ansar Bangla Team, made several attempts to establish bases in Assam, but each time, the police and security forces managed to foil the bids and a number of jihadi elements, including Bangladeshi nationals, were put behind bars.

However, the threat remains, as such elements will definitely try to make inroads into Assam. Police and security agencies will have to remain on their toes to thwart such attempts by the fundamentalist and terrorist outfits, sources added. With the increase in activities of the fundamentalist outfits in Bangladesh, the situation is more dangerous now, and the forces would have to remain alert.

The fundamentalist forces, including terrorist groups, are aggressively using cyberspace to radicalise youths, which is a major cause of concern. Jihadi literature is openly available in cyberspace, and such outfits try to radicalise youths through cyberspace.

Assam Government recently imposed a ban on jihadi literature, and security sources said that it would control the spread of such literature to some extent. Because of the ban, it will be easier for the police to arrest anyone found to have such literature. A close watch is maintained in cyberspace, and anyone found to be spreading jihadi literature can be brought to book. Even if someone has leaflets propagating radical views, they can also be arrested.

Several states in the country have also banned such literature. However, sources admitted that it may not be possible to keep tabs on every single such literature available in the cyberspace as most of such literature originate from abroad.