Assam on growth trajectory with insurgency on ebb: Governor

Guwahati, March 10: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said the state was on a trajectory of development, with the government focusing on all-round and inclusive growth.

From controlling insurgency and law and order problems, improving fiscal health to creating employment avenues, the government is working towards realising the full potential of the state, the governor said in his customary address to the assembly on the first day of the budget session.





"Till a few years ago, violence and insurgency were the order of the day in the state," Kataria said. With the committed efforts of the Central government, all major insurgent groups have either laid down arms or joined the dialogue process, and the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, which was in force for the last three decades, has been withdrawn from 24 districts and one sub-division of Assam, the governor said. Mentioning the recently launched operation against child marriage, Kataria said 2,789 persons have been arrested in such cases since February 3. The government, he said, will come up with a relief and rehabilitation package for the victims of child marriage.