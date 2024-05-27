Assam: On duty security guard dies of heat stroke in Karimganj

Karimganj, May 27: In a shocking incident, Amar Sinha, a 38-year-old security guard at the Badarpur Ghat BVCL Cement Factory in Karimganj, succumbed to heatstroke while on duty on Sunday.

According to sources, Singha was appointed as the security guard of the Barak Valley Cement Factory (BVCL) in the Jumbasti area of Badarpur Ghat; he died on duty while he was deployed at the main gate of the company.



Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his co-workers, but unfortunately, he was declared dead.

