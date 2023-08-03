85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Old woman attacked by son in inebriated condition

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Old woman attacked by son in inebriated condition
Representational Image 

Guwahati, August 3: In a gruesome incident, an old woman was allegedly attacked by her son with a sharp weapon in Baihata Chariali area of Assam on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Khiroda Sharma who is aged over 70 years was grievously injured following the attack.

Reportedly, the locals’ claimed that the accused, identified as Dulal Sharma, attacked his mother with a machete under the influence of alcohol.

The woman received serious injuries to her head and neck and was rushed to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The neighbours further said that police reached the site very late and the accused had previously attacked his mother in inebriated condition.

The Assam Tribune


