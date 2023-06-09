Assam: Oil smuggler arrested in Digboi

Digboi, Jun 9: Following an operation which was carried out by police officials on Thursday night an oil smuggler was arrested in Assam’s Digboi.

According to reports, the operation was carried out at Borjan along the road connecting Digboi and Duliajan where the oil smuggler, identified as Gagan Bhuyan, was arrested.

During the operation officials seized at least 2,000 litres of condensate oil from a warehouse near the accused Bhuyan’s residence.

Furthermore, along with the oil police also seized a Hyundai Eon vehicle from the smuggler’s possession.