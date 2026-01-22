Assam offers hands-on governance for investors: CM Sarma on Day 4 at WEF Davos

Guwahati, Jan 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pitched Assam as a fast-transforming investors' hub, driven by proactive governance, investor-friendly policies and the Centre’s Act East policy.

On Day 4 of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Sarma said that unlike larger states burdened with bureaucratic logjams, the state offers direct and personalised engagement with investors.

“Structural issues and delays are common in big states handling thousands of proposals. Assam is different. We don’t have that volume, so every investor is a VIP investor for us,” Sarma said.

He also added that the State government maintains close coordination with the Centre to fast-track approvals.

“Recently, an industry received forest clearance from the Government of India. Before the company’s representative could inform them, I had already done so. That is the level of follow-up we ensure,” he said.

Highlighting Assam’s implementation record, the Chief Minister said that out of investment proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore received during Assam Advantage 2.0, projects worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore have already been grounded.

“We may not be Maharashtra, which handles thousands of investors. I handle fewer than 100, but that allows us to deliver results,” he remarked.

Sarma also said that Assam has become a power surplus state, creating a strong foundation for industrial growth. “The semiconductor story of India is now gaining ground from Assam. This is not just about chip manufacturing. The entire ecosystem and domestic market for semiconductors must develop within India,” he said.

Highlighting Assam’s intensive engagement with global business leaders, Sarma said he participated in multiple high-level interactions on January 21, including a dinner roundtable with representatives of over 20 multinational corporations from four continents, “collectively accounting for a turnover exceeding USD 150 billion”.

“Over the last three days alone, I have met so many business leaders. These discussions will bear fruit in the coming months,” Sarma said.

“Assam is finally realising its fullest potential, and it is time for industries and investors to recognise what the Northeast has to offer, he added.

‘Northeast, fastest growing market’

Sarma also underlined that India’s growth narrative must acknowledge regional diversity, and the Northeast is emerging as one of the country’s most dynamic regions. “The region is now showing remarkable economic vibrance due to the Centre’s Act East policy,” he said,

Citing an example of Northeast's blooming infrastructural market, Sarma informed that the region has witnessed nearly 20% annual growth in cement consumption.

"It's the fastest-growing market in the country, an indicator of rapid infrastructure expansion," he added.

Sarma revealed that the country is also optimistic about discovering significant rare earth mineral reserves in the Northeast, with G2 and G3-level geological surveys currently underway in multiple locations.

“If these discoveries materialise, the Northeast will play a crucial role in India’s strategic mineral security,” he said.