Assam offers ₹5L to kin of Pahalgam victims; CM warns against pro-Pakistan voices

Guwahati, April 24: The government, on Thursday, announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to each family of the 26 victims of the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the aid as a “token of solidarity” with the bereaved. “Assam has long been among India’s worst-affected states when it comes to terrorism and insurgency, so we deeply feel the pain of these families. While Assam may not be among the most affluent states, we hope this gesture offers some comfort in their time of grief,” he said.

The Chief Minister also issued a strict warning against individuals expressing support for Pakistan, vowing to deal with such sympathisers with an iron hand.

Speaking to the press, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state police had been given clear instructions to take strong action against anyone found defending the neighbouring nation—either directly or indirectly.

“We’ll hunt down everyone who is trying to defend Pakistan,” the Chief Minister declared, making the government’s stand unequivocally clear.

Citing the recent arrest of AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam over controversial remarks made on social media regarding the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Sarma said the content of the video suggested an attempt to defend Pakistan.

“I have reviewed the video, and it appears to have been posted in a manner that defends Pakistan. I instructed the DGP to act, and the MLA has been arrested on charges of sedition,” he said.

In response to a query on whether security is being tightened at tourist spots in Assam following the Pahalgam incident, Sarma said police forces have been asked to stay vigilant, especially in light of the evolving ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“We are concerned about Bangladesh. Given the recent hobnobbing between Bangladesh and Pakistan, we are remaining extremely vigilant,” the Chief Minister added.

Taking a veiled swipe at a Congress MP, Sarma referred to the ongoing investigation into the alleged links between his wife and Pakistan. Without naming the MP, he said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter would meet the couple sometime in June or July, and a detailed report would follow.

“We plan to submit the report in Parliament. We have information that he spent 15 days in Islamabad and did not inform the Centre. He crossed the border via Attari to avoid attention. He also visited Nepal during that period, and we will investigate if these visits are connected,” Sarma said.