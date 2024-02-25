Assam: Notorious drug mafia escapes police raid in Jhagrapar area

Dhubri, Feb 25: The Jhagrapar area, which is adjacent to Dhubri town, continues to be a hotbed of illegal drug trade, despite the efforts of the police and local public to curb the menace.

On Friday night, the Dhubri police received a tip-off about the presence of a large stash of contraband substances in the house of a notorious drug mafia named Bacha Sheikh in the Jhagrapara Pt-III village.

The police team raided the house and seized a huge quantity of illegal drug tablets, cough syrups, heroin-filled containers and other items. However, the drug lord managed to flee from the spot before the police could arrest him.

According to the police, Sheikh is one of the most influential and dangerous drug mafias in the region and has been involved in the smuggling of illegal liquor, cannabis, intoxicants, etc. for a long time. He had been arrested several times in the past, but he always got out of jail and resumed his nefarious activities. He is accused of supplying drugs to the local youth and ruining their lives and the society.

The police have registered a case against Sheikh and his associates under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are conducting a manhunt to nab him. They have also appealed to the public to cooperate with them and provide any information about his whereabouts.

The local residents and the VDP have expressed their anger and frustration over the escape of the drug mafia and demanded that the authorities take stern action against him and his network.