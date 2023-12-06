Assam: Notorious criminal sustains bullet injuries in police firing in Nagaon

Guwahati, Dec 6: In yet another incident of encounter, a notorious criminal sustained bullet injuries after the police opened fire at him while trying to flee in Assam’s Nagaon district during the early hours of Wednesday.

The injured criminal, identified as Umar Faruk (27), was apprehended by Rupahihat Police on Tuesday night. Based on his confession, he was taken to recover the weapons he used for committing crimes, sources said.

While searching for the weapons, a pistol was recovered from the incident spot, after which Faruk attempted to open fire at the police and escape.

Following this, the police had to resort to open fire at him, during which he sustained bullet injuries on both his legs.

He was rushed to Nagaon Medical College for medical attention, however, later, he was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) this morning for advanced medical treatment.