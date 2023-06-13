Assam: Notice issued to fill vacant Headmaster posts in 21 districts

Guwahati, Jun 13: As many as 21 districts of Assam have been issued a notification to fill the vacancies for headmaster posts in provincialized schools in the state.

The Directorate of Secondary Education of Assam issued a notification to inspectors of schools to assign well qualified teachers for the vacant post.

The department ordered the inspectors of school to submit the gradation list of eligible teachers for promotion to the vacant posts of headmasters by June 15.















