Assam, Northeast brace for more rains as deep depression advances over Bay of Bengal

Guwahati, May 29: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, has sounded red and orange alerts for several districts across Assam and the Northeast as a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal continues to intensify.

With the monsoon making its presence felt over Assam and other Northeastern states, many districts including Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Dima Hasao have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by squally winds ranging from 40 to 60 kmph.

The IMD has flagged the likelihood of flash floods, waterlogging, uprooting of trees, landslides, and power disruptions in these areas.

Rainfall in the past 24 hours has already drenched parts of Lower Assam. Kokrajhar and Dhupdhara in Goalpara district recorded 8 cm of rainfall, while Dhubri and Bahalpur recorded 7 cm. Guwahati and surrounding areas also received significant precipitation with gusty winds reported in Kamrup (Metro).

The system, which lay centered at 8:30 am IST on Thursday near latitude 21.3°N and longitude 88.5°E, is advancing northwards and is likely to cross between Sagar Island (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) by this afternoon.

The IMD’s district-wise forecast warns of continued rainfall activity till June 4, with some relief expected by the end of the first week of June. Districts such as Baksa, Chirang, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon are also under watch for thunderstorms with lightning and high wind speeds.

Advisory: