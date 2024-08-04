Assam: Non-bailable warrant issued against newspaper editor in defamation case

Silchar, August 4: In a recent development to a defamation case filed back in 2012 by Rupam Nandi Purakystha, former president and currently serving as an advisor of Barak Valley-based student body All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association (ACKHSA), the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest (NBWA) against the editor of a local vernacular daily after he allegedly failed to respond to the summons issued earlier.

As per the court order issued on June 6 this year, the non-bailable warrant was issued against the editor in “Rupam Nandi Purkayastha vs. Kajal Debnath & Ors Accused” case CR Case Number 88/2012 after the newspaper editor, who is a co-accused in the case, had missed the previous court summons. The order also stated that the next hearing of the case has been fixed on August 6.



Regarding the issue, Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, while talking to the media, informed that he filed the case back in 2012 in the court for the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Silchar, accusing two members of the Vishwavidyalay Suraksha Samity of Irongmara and three persons associated with the vernacular daily, including its editor.



Rupam, the complainant, claimed, with allegations, that the newspaper had published objectionable news to malign his image.



In his words, the case in which he is counselled by his advocate, Siddhartha Sengupta, is ongoing, and he is hopeful that the law of the land will take its course in due time.

