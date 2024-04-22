Assam: Nominations of 2 candidates for Guwahati LS constituency cancelled

Guwahati, April 22: Following the scrutiny of the nominations filed, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam on Monday informed that the nominations of eight candidates, two from Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, contesting for the third phase of the elections have been cancelled.

In a press statement, the CEO, Assam, said that the nominations of eight candidates contesting from four constituencies have been cancelled. The candidates include one from Kokrajhar, four from Dhubri, one from Barpeta, and two from Guwahati Lok Sabha constituencies.

The electoral officer further informed that the nomination papers of 52 candidates have been found valid for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.