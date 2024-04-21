Assam: Nomination of Naba Sarania cancelled for Kokrajhar HPC constituency

Kokrajhar, April 21: After scrutiny of the nominations filed for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Returning Officer (RO) on Sunday informed that nomination papers of sitting MP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) Naba Kumar Sarania has been cancelled.

RO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi informed that as many as 15 nominations were found valid while nomination papers of Naba Kumar Sarania was found defective, hence cancelling his nomination out of 16 filed on the last day of filing nominations on April 19 for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 7.

















It may be mentioned that despite High Court verdict sitting MP Naba Kr. Sarania had filed his nomination papers before the RO Kokrajhar on April 19.



“I respect the judgment of the High Court, whatever it may be. I was expecting that the verdict would come in my favour but unfortunately it did not. We have already initiated steps to approach the High Court again. I am ready to face whatever the situation may be,” he told media after filing his nomination papers.

Meanwhile, RO Dwivedi said that the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is April 22.



