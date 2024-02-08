Assam: No ranking system in HSLC & HS exams from next academic year

Guwahati, Feb 8: As the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly enters its fourth day, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday informed that the ranking system in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination and Higher Secondary (HS) Examination will be removed from the upcoming academic year.

Pegu said, “The ranking system in HSLC and HS examination is unnecessary as no one gets a job anywhere with a certificate of rank.”

Meanwhile, on the abolition of the ranking system in HSLC and HS examinations, Congress MLA Jakir Hussain said the morale of the students will be weakened if it is removed.

“There is a lot of emotion involved with the ranking system in HSLC and HS exams among Assamese people. It should not be removed as without it, the morale of the students will be weakened,” he said adding that, “The BJP government is a government of arbitrariness.”