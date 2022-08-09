Assam: NMC approves Assam's 9th medical college in Dhubri

Guwahati, Aug 9: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the establishment of a new medical college in Dhubri on Monday. According to the NMC, Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), Undergraduate Section, the Dhubri Medical College will be introduced under the aegis of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS).

Approval has been granted that there will be an annual intake of 100 MBBS students in the medical college for the academic year 2022-23. The letter addressed to the Dean/Principal of Dhubri Medical College further stated that the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), undergraduate section has examined the assessor's report and remarks of the UG expert group on the availability of infrastructure facilities, faculty, staff, and other facilities required for starting the MBBS course.

Sharing the letter of intent on Twitter, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma wrote, "Glad to share that the MBBS course of new Dhubri Medical College (9th medical college of Assam) under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences with 100 seats has received the approval of Medical Assessment & Rating Board under the National Medical Commission."



