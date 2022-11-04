Assam: Nine buildings gutted completely in massive fire at Jagiroad

Guwahati, Nov 4: In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out in Jagiroad, where around nine commercial establishments were completely gutted in the fire. The incident occurred on November 3 at around 2 a.m.

As per reports, the massive fire has engulfed the entire area and resulted in the explosion of three LPG cylinders.

A family has narrowly escaped the incident and no casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

According to an eye-witness, around six fire tenders reached the spot and it took around 4 hours for the fire-fighters to completely douse the flames.

However, the main reason behind the eruption of the massive fire is yet to be ascertained.





