85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Night service bus drives into ditch, several injured in Dudhnoi

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Night service bus drives into ditch, several injured in Dudhnoi
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Goalpara, Jul 6: In a tragic incident a loaded night service bus met with an accident in Goalpara district on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred after the bus driver lost control and drove into trench along the roadside of Lela Village in Dudhnoi sub-division.

Many passengers sustained serious injuries during the incident.

All the injured were taken to Dudhnoi Hospital.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported during the incident.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Night service bus drives into ditch, several injured in Dudhnoi

Goalpara, Jul 6: In a tragic incident a loaded night service bus met with an accident in Goalpara district on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred after the bus driver lost control and drove into trench along the roadside of Lela Village in Dudhnoi sub-division.

Many passengers sustained serious injuries during the incident.

All the injured were taken to Dudhnoi Hospital.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported during the incident.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X