Assam: NIA court awards 5 yrs imprisonment to 2 for links with terror group

Guwahati, Dec 25: A special NIA court in Guwahati has sentenced two persons to five years imprisonment who were arrested in connection with a case related to recruiting members to raise a module of the terror group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

The court while awarding sentence to Md. Shahnowaj Alom a.k.a. Shahnawaj Alam and Omar Faruk also imposed a fine on them who were convicted under sections 120B of IPC, 18, 18B, 19, and 38 of the UA (P) Act.

Alom was arrested in 2018 for allegedly recruiting members to raise a module of the terror group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). He was having close connections with Md. Kamruz Zaman, a suspected terrorist of HM.



During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the accused Kamruj Zaman, Shahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam, Omar Faruk, and others had entered into a conspiracy to recruit members for raising a module of HM in Assam in order to strike terror in the minds of people through terrorist activities.

The case was initially registered at Jamunamukh police station in 2018, and the investigation was later taken over by the NIA.



On March 11, 2001, a chargesheet was filed against five accused following an investigation.

