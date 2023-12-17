Assam: NIA begins probe into multiple grenade explosions; inspects blast site in Tinsukia

Guwahati, Dec 17: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel and forensic experts reached Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday to inspect the site of the blast.

The NIA team arrived in Assam on Saturday to investigate the multiple grenade blasts that took place in the past few weeks in the state.

The officials are inspecting the blast site in Dirak Kapahatli Army Cantonment in the presence of a top NIA officer and top officials of Tinsukia Police as well as Kakopathar Police.

Earlier on Saturday, NIA officials inspected the blast site at the military station (41 Sub Area) at Na-Ali Lichubari and suspected that the explosion was caused by a grenade.

It may be mentioned that in the past few weeks, multiple grenade blasts were reported in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts. The banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) claimed responsibility for the blasts.