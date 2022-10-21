Assam: NFR organises Rozgar Mela in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 21: Rozgar Mela' is an initiative undertaken by the Govt. of India, as directed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, towards the recruitment process for filling up vacancies at various central government departments including railway department.

As a part of the mission, new candidates will be offered appointment letters at various locations of the country and the candidates selected will be addressed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister through virtual mode on 22nd October, 2022 on the designated locations. The 1st tranche of new appointments will be consisting of 75000 vacancies and Ministry of Railways is one the contributor to the initial tranche of appointees.

As a part of Prime Minister's recruitment mission the organisation of the Guwahati leg of the programme has been entrusted to the N. F. Railway. The programme will be at Rang Bhavan, Cultural Hall located at Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam. The programme will be attended by Central Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, who will be handing over the appointment letters to the newly selected candidates and will be assisted by other senior officials of various government departments, at the mission programme to be conducted in Guwahati.

According to reports, around 200 new recruitees from various government departments including Railways, CBDT, BSF, CISF, etc will be handed over the appointment letters in this programme.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, instructed to line out 10 lakhs employment opportunities within 1.5 years in various central government departments. This initiative will be creating a scope for the aspirants who are looking forward to join the Central Government services.

The programme aims to fulfil the government's commitment towards generating job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the masses welfare of the country.

